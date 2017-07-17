The Angular team has announced a minor release of the mobile and desktop framework. Angular 4.3 contains no breaking changes and is designed as a drop-in replacement for 4.x.x.

The release follows the team’s adoption of Semantic Versioning. “SemVer means that our version numbers are meaningful. Patch releases will not change the functionality, minor releases will contain only additive changes, and breaking changes are reserved for major releases,” the team wrote.

Features include: A new library for HTTP requests, new router lifecycle events for Guards and Resolvers, the ability to conditionally disable animations, and deprecates support for the emulated /deep/ CSS Selector.

The full changelog is available here.

In addition, the team recently announced the release of Angular CLI 1.2.1 and 1.3.1-beta.1. The releases contain a number of new features and improvements that can be found here.

Angular’s Material project also recently got an update with the highly requested data-table component and a new component dev kit. These new capabilities are available in the Angular Material beta 8 release.