The Apache OpenWebBeans team wants to remove the complexity of users adapting to a server by enabling servers to adapt to users. The team announced the Apache Meecrowave project, version 1.0.

Apache Meecrowave is a small server that is ideal for microservices and standalone services. “Apache Meecrowave is a microprofile Server based on Apache OpenWebBeans, Tomcat, CXF and Johnzon. In other words it contains all you need to run a JavaEE-based Microservice from the command line – and all that in only 9 MB,” the team wrote on its website.

The project enables users to quickly deploy a JSON web service and make development and production smoother with Meecrowave extensions. The project features the ability to use JPA without using a full container, a Maven plugin to run Meecrowave, a Gradle plugin, two main testing integration, monitoring integration, and an experimental model for integration with CXF OAuth2.

“Meecrowave can be either started via a Maven plugin (for ease of development), programmatically as embedded server, bundled as application with your business code or as runner to start up portable WAR or JAR applications,” the team wrote.

In addition, the team recently announced version 1.7.4 of OpenWebBeans. The latest version is a bugfix that includes an implementation of the CDI-1.2 API, and passes the JSR-330 TCK.

“OpenWebBeans has a modular structure and provides Dependency Injection scaling from Java SE environments up to JavaEE 7 server clusters with complicated ClassLoader hierarchies or OSGi environments,” the team wrote.