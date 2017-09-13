Atlassian today announced new products and integrations for its portfolio of developer tools at its Summit conference, including a Trello integration with Bitbucket.

Trello, a project management and collaboration tool, is now built right into the UI of Bitbucket, Atlassian’s Git source code management software. “Development is growing beyond engineers, to marketing and product managers. They work in Trello boards,” said Rahul Chhabria, product manager for enterprise cloud at Atlassian. “We wanted to marry the two” to give teams one place to work, and to spread Agile processes beyond the development team.

Atlassian also announced a new Identity Manager for the cloud, with SAML 2.0 support for single sign-on, enforced two-factor authentication, password policies and priority cloud support. “We have 70 percent of our new customers already using cloud products,” Chhabria said. “We’re simplifying the log-in and having industry-standard security is key to keeping our customers successful.” The support, which Chhabria said requires Atlassian to respond within an hour of a request, “mimics how [customers] would run their own instances.”

A collaboration with Microsoft has enabled Atlassian to announce today Jira Software Data Center now supports the Microsoft Azure cloud; it already has support for Amazon Web Services. The Data Center offers uninterrupted access to Jira software from the cloud. “The focus is to provide deployment flexibility,” according to Junie Dinda, product marketing lead for server products at Atlassian. “Companies are moving their apps out of their own data centers to hosting providers.” A Jira Software Data Center template is now available in the Azure marketplace, Dinda said, and it can also be used in a private cloud.

Finally, Atlassian unveiled updates to the self-hosted version of Portfolio for Jira, a project portfolio management solution that enables organizations to give management a view into the status of programs as they relate to business plans, Dinda said. “This aggregates all issues and plans from Jira into PPM. The projects roll up to high-level business initiatives.”

With the tool, management can see bottlenecks and mitigate risks before they become costly, Dinda said. The tool, she said. provides “visualizations of issues going on between teams and their dependency on other issues.”