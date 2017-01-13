Navigating a major city can be challenging for even the full-time city dweller, and Google wants to change that with its updated ride services experience, which allows people to book an Uber directly from Google Maps without leaving the application.

Last year, Google introduced the new ride services mode to Google Maps, giving users the ability to search for directions on Android or iOS devices, and then use its dedicated tab with information on ride services. This mode also allows users to see fare estimates and pickup times if a car is available.

Google’s gave its ride services mode a new look, so users can now see more types of ride options and more actionable information, wrote Sara McKinley Torti, senior product manager at Google. Now, users will see the Google map and their location, along with various Uber cars in the vicinity.

Google is also trying out a new integration that lets users book and pay for an Uber ride without leaving Google Maps. The good news is that users that who don’t have the Uber app installed on their device can still book an Uber within the Google Maps app simply by signing into their Uber account. Then, users can book an Uber ride and track their driver on Google Maps, all within the Google Maps app, wrote McKinley Torti.