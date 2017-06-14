CircleCI, a continuous integration and delivery platform provider, is embracing microservices and service oriented architectures in its latest release. The company announced a new Workflows feature as part of its CircleCI 2.0 release.

CircleCI 2.0 is the company’s recent build execution release that supports the latest updates around Docker and software architectures. It provides faster performance, continuous feedback and greater control. The Workflows feature also allows users to define build, test and deploy processes anyway they choose. According to Jim Rose, CEO of CircleCI, Workflows is the logic layer for CircleCI 2.0, and it enables users to power 2.0 to mirror exactly what their delivery process looks like.

“Before in CircleCI, your entire build was a part of one single job. Now you can take your overall pipelines and break it into as many jobs and as many different processes as you want. This is really important as you have more and more customers moving from monolithic architectures into service oriented architectures,” he said.

According to Rose, customers are shying away from monolithic architectures. Today, instead of having just one big build, they have dozens of services that deploy at different times. They need an environment that allows them to take their build process and break it into as many component pieces as possible.

“As new services come online, and as you want to run integration tests against more and more services, you want to do that without having to constantly break and re-break your pipeline over and over again because that is just added text on your overall system,” said Rose.