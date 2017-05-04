CloudPassage, the leading agile security platform that provides instant visibility and continuous protection for servers in any combination of data centers, private clouds and public clouds, today announced it has joined Puppet Inc.’s newly formed Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAPP) in order to better serve customers using Puppet as an orchestration tool for dynamic cloud and hybrid environments.

With the creation of TAPP, Puppet is joining forces with its partners to deliver even more value and provide a unified presence for prospects and customers. As part of the partnership, CloudPassage has published a security module designed specifically for integration with Puppet on the Puppet Forge. Puppet Forge is a repository of Puppet modules written and contributed by users of open source Puppet and Puppet Enterprise, Puppet partners, and Puppet employees. For Puppet users, installing from the Puppet Forge is both a trusted and a convenient source of code to extend Puppet automation across their infrastructure. The CloudPassage module can also be found in the CloudPassage toolbox on GitHub.

“We are very pleased to now have a presence in the Puppet Forge and be a part of the greater Puppet family through TAPP,” said David Appelbaum, chief marketing officer of CloudPassage. “Enterprise security teams have been at a disadvantage in dealing with the rate of change occurring in Enterprise IT. Working together, CloudPassage and Puppet have developed the Puppet module for CloudPassage Halo giving them a security solution purpose-built for today’s highly scalable and dynamic enterprise IT infrastructures.”

“The addition of CloudPassage to the Puppet Technology Alliance Partner Program supports our commitment to bring joint value and a unified presence to our prospects and customers, allowing them to manage CloudPassage Halo directly in their Puppet environments to ensure visibility, security and compliance at speed and at scale across all our servers, virtual machines, AWS, Azure, or any public cloud.” said Simon Hayes, Senior Vice President of Business & Corporate Development at Puppet.

The CloudPassage module has Puppet Approved status, which means that the module meets Puppet’s standards for quality composition, reliable operation, and active development. The module makes it easy for CloudPassage Halo customers to deploy and manage their Halo agents using Puppet.

For more information on the CloudPassage module for Puppet, visit our blog or download via GitHub.