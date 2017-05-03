Deco Software is joining Airbnb’s team. Deco Software was started to create solutions that helped bridge the gap between designers and engineers. These solutions included Deco IDE, a React Native IDE. As part of this new journey, Deco Software will no longer support the Deco IDE; however it will remain as a free and open-source project. The IDE features the ability to edit values in code or manipulate them in real-time, develop with React Native components, and create new React components instantly.

“As we began to collaborate with the teams at Airbnb that are working on design tools and React Native, it became clear that Airbnb was the perfect place for us to continue our journey,” the Deco team wrote. “Today, we are excited to share that the entire Deco Software team is joining Airbnb where we will continue to advance tooling for designers and engineers.”

Bitbucket Cloud gets code aware search

Atlassian has announced the public beta launch of code aware search in its Git solution, Bitbucket Cloud. This new feature is designed specifically for teams with large code bases or multiple repos, according to Atlassian.

“What makes Bitbucket Cloud’s search ‘code aware’? Rather than simply indexing your code as text, we built a semantic search that has our systems do the grunt work for you. Bitbucket Cloud analyzes your code syntax, ensuring definitions matching your search term are prioritized over usages and variable names. Assuming your team is re-using code effectively, the ratio of usages to definitions will increase as your codebase grows, making this a big time saver on larger projects,” Erika Sa, software teams product manager at Atlassian wrote in a post.

Microsoft announces Minecraft: Education Edition

Microsoft wants to help more students learn how to code with Minecraft. In the company’s Minecraft: Education Edition, it will be providing a beta version of its upcoming Code Builder. The new feature is designed to allow users to write code, and explore, create and learn in Minecraft.

The Education Edition runs on Windows 10 and macOS, and is available for educators, administrators and students.

Francisco Partners to acquire SmartBear Software

Technology-focused private equity firm Francisco Partners has announced it has acquired a majority stake in SmartBear. The acquisition is designed to support SmartBear’s growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“SmartBear has built a robust product portfolio addressing the critical software test management and automation needs of development organizations,” said Brian Decker, principal at Francisco Partners. “The company has an especially impressive leadership position in the rapidly growing API lifecycle management space with its flagship open source products, SoapUI and Swagger. We are excited to partner with Justin and the SmartBear management team as they continue to drive tremendous growth in the business.”

Apache Kylin 2.0 release

The Apache Kylin team announced the immediate availability of the 2.0 release. This major release comes with Spark Cubing, Snowflake Data Model, and it runs TPC-H Benchmark.

Apache Kylin is an open source distributed analytics engine designed to provide SQL interface and multi-dimensional analysis on Hadoop. Other new features in this release include an upgrade from Calcite to 1.11 and Avatica to 1.9, support “pause” on Kylin Job, enhanced cubing algorithm selection, and more. The full release notes can be found here.