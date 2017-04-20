Docker is getting more attention and exposure from companies who are integrating the container platform into their solutions. The company’s community and container industry conference, DockerCon, wrapped up today with a number of new announcements and partnerships.

For instance, Microsoft announced plans to extend its Hyper-V isolation technology in order to power Linux containers on Windows Server. According to the company, developers have faced limitations when it came to running Linux images on a Linux host and Windows images on a Windows ghost. This new announcement is designed to remove the barrier and allow Linux containers to run natively on Windows Server. “Microsoft’s new Hyper-V Linux containers, announced [this week] at DockerCon, and its collaboration with Docker’s LinuxKit and containerd together represent a unique, innovative solution for developers building heterogeneous, hybrid cloud applications,” Scott Johnston, COO of Docker, said in a statement.

Bitbucket Pipelines supports Docker images

Atlassian announced developers can start building applications as Docker containers on its build, test and deployment solution. Bitbucket Pipeline eliminates the need to install additional plug-ins or run separate Docker services with Docker image support. This Docker integration allows teams to run automated tests and build validated apps as a Docker image, build and push Docker images to a registry, and build, tag and push a Docker service in one pipeline.

“By adding support for Docker in Bitbucket Pipelines, Atlassian is delivering modern software development tools and processes for continuous delivery. With Bitbucket Pipelines, there’s no need to switch to another application to use Docker containers for testing software, and no need to juggle permissions and access, or set up build servers,” Nick Stinemates, VP of business development and technical alliances at Docker, said in a statement.

Twistlock announces Twistlock 2.0

Twistlock announced the latest version of its Docker security and container security platform at the conference. Version 2.0 of Twistlock features improved Runtime Radar, and new compliance explorer for large enterprise and government agencies. These additions are designed to stop attacks before they start.

Other features include: embedded secret detection and blocking, certification authentication, Jenkins Pipeline support, and improved file integrity assurance.

Weaveworks monitoring, alerting for Docker deployed apps

Weaveworks announced monitoring and alerting for any Docker deployed application using its Weave Cloud service, which is now available in the Docker store. These capabilities enable a full stack operations for any Docker environment, including Docker CE, Docker EE, Kubernetes, Amazon ECS, and DCOS apps

The new features are available in both Weave Cloud and Weave Cloud Enterprise Edition. These features include: alerting and monitoring with metrics across containers, services, networks, and apps; no configuration setup; and a single operational backplane for apps across Docker, Docker EE, Kubernetes, ECS and DCOS.

Docker Enterprise Edition technology now available from Rancher Labs

Rancher Labs announced that it’s partnered with Docker to integrate technology and support for Docker Enterprise Edition Basic into Rancher’s container management platform.

“Since we started Rancher Labs, we have strived to provide users with a native Docker experience,” said Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO, Rancher Labs. “As a result of this partnership, the native Docker experience in the Rancher platform expands to include Docker’s enterprise-grade security, management and orchestration capabilities, all of which is fully supported by Rancher Labs.”



Now, Rancher users will be able to deploy Docker Enterprise Edition clusters and take advantage of features like: certified infrastructure, containers, and networking and volume plug-ins.

StackIQ adds support for Docker Community Edition, Docker Swarm

StackIQ added support for Docker with Stacki Pallet, a set of software packages and code that runs on the Stacki Framework. The Stacki framework is a bare metal provisioning platform made by StackIQ.

The new Stacki Pallet runs on Docker Community Edition and it has Docker Swarm mode baked in. Also, the Stacki Pallet lets teams enable the consistency and configuration required for a Docker installation.

“Docker deployments that require consistent performance and high utilization should be run on bare metal,” said Joe Kaiser, director of open source engineering. “The Stacki Pallet with Docker Swarm Mode dramatically eases and accelerate Docker deployments on baremetal, taking the user from bare metal to containers in one step.”

DockerCon 2017 Cool Hacks



At DockerCon this year, Docker featured two apps which came from members of its Docker Captains program, a group of individuals who are contribute much to the Docker community.

The first cool hack was Play with Docker by Marcos Nils and Jonathan Leibiusky. Their app is a Docker playground which can run in your browser. Its architecture is a Swarm of Swarms, running in Docker in Docker instances. This app is completely open source, so developers can run it in their own infrastructure.

The second cool hack comes from Alex Ellis, who built a Functions as a Service (FaaS) framework for building serverless functions on Docker Swarm. Each function runs as a container, but it only runs for as long as it takes to run the function.

FaaS comes with a convenient gateway tester, so developers can try out each of their functions directly in their browser. FaaS is looking for active contributors, so developers that are interested should check out its GitHub repo.

StorageOS releases public beta of developer license

StorageOS released a public beta of its developer license for Docker users. The new public beta gives users access to high performance block storage, storage volumes through Kubernetes and Docker plugins, and management via the RESTful API, CLI or GUI.

StorageOS is a software storage platform which lets developers and DevOps teams build stateful containerized apps with persistent storage, according to its site.

Scality updates Scality S3 Server

Scality announced an update to its Scality S3 Server solution with support for high availability and multiple cloud data backends. The release includes support for AWS S3, In-memory, Scality RING, and Docker Volume. In addition an extended set of storage services are now available with Docker Volume.

“This new Scality S3 Server release provides the simplest on-ramp to object storage. It is cloud provider independent, meaning users decide on the optimal cloud storage option for their data. It is the easiest, most flexible, and scalable way to store vast amounts of unstructured data, and it empowers developers and enterprises to leverage this simplicity for free,” said Giorgio Regni, CTO at Scality.