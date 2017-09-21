DreamFactory is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the DreamFactory API Automation Portal for Oracle Cloud. In collaboration with Oracle, DreamFactory provides a complete cloud platform for rapid digital transformation in the enterprise.

The DreamFactory API Automation Portal provides a means to auto-generate API gateways for data connectivity and integration. Mobile, web and IoT app developers can instantly RESTify enterprise data in Oracle Cloud. The portal is free for development and test and includes the ability to:

Auto-generate REST APIs for any SQL or NoSQL database or storage

Track, manage, secure, and route API traffic with an embedded API manager

Compose real-time integrations blending databases and Oracle APIs

“There were 3 primary drivers for moving from AWS to Oracle,” said Eric Rubin, cofounder of DreamFactory. “We have seen material increases in performance on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, much better economics, and an independent software vendor-friendly enterprise ecosystem. When you are dealing with hundreds of thousands of developers like we are, this makes a huge impact on our ability to optimize our customer experience. The ecosystem is key, and Oracle’s catalog of APIs provides an anchor tenant that we can extend with our platform to rapidly move new workloads to Oracle Cloud.”

“DreamFactory’s Portal is able to auto-generate API gateways for Oracle Cloud that allow developers to access databases and Oracle APIs. By making data easily accessible via REST APIs, our customers can now innovate and dramatically accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Rex Wang, Vice President of Product Marketing, Oracle.

DreamFactory is a Cloud Standard and Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork. To learn more about the platform and get a free sandbox for dev/test, navigate to www.dreamfactory.com/oracle.