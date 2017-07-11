Facebook is releasing the results from its FbStart Apps of the Year competition. Apps of the Year is an annual competition designed to recognize and showcase the most immersive apps from its global startup program.

“Winners were chosen based on their current and projected growth, the customer experience, the app’s design, and the way the apps leveraged Facebook products to drive engagement. We are honored to award this year’s winners with a combined $160,000 in prizes to help them continue to build and grow their products,” Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, strategic partner manager at Facebook, wrote in a post.

The 2017 winners are:

Global App of the Year: SoloLearn, a free programming and coding education app designed to teach users the basics of software development. SoloLearn won the Global App of the Year award.

Social Good App of the Year: Golden, an application that connects people with volunteer opportunities. Golden won the Social Good App of the Year award.

Asia-Pacific App of the Year: Maya, an iOS/Android app for tracking menstrual cycles, monitor symptoms, and tracking pregnancy.

Europe, Middle East and Africa App of the Year: Mondly, a language education app with a virtual reality experience for learning langauges.

Latin America App of the Year: ReservaTurno, a on-the-go beauty appointment booking app.