When the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) director Tim Berners-Lee decided the organization would not block Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) in HTML5, many people went up in arms. EME allows web pages to include encrypted content using a Digital Rights Management (DRM). The reason why people are against this is because they believe DRM imposes technical restrictions on what users can do with digital media.

However, Berners-Lee believes: “The reason for recommending EME is that by doing so, we lead the industry who developed it in the first place to form a simple, easy-to-use way of putting encrypted content online, so that there will be interoperability between browsers. This makes it easier for web developers and also for users.”

The Free Software Foundation has released a statement responding to Berners-Lee’s post, saying: “This argument relies on a false dichotomy between wiping DRM from the face of the Earth, and giving it his stamp of approval.”

The FSF’s full statement is available here.

