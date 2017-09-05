Coding just got easier. The Google Play team and Girls Who Code are collaborating by launching a series of coding books on Google Play. These books will help young women develop and maintain interest in computer science.

The collection includes 13 books, like Girls Who Code: Learn to Code and Change the World, and Girls Who Code: The Friendship Code #1. The next 11 titles will be released over the next two years and will range from board books to books for children, coding manuals to activity books, and also coding-themed journals for young adults.

Automation Anywhere opens Enterprise RPA Platform

Automation Anywhere announced it opened its Enterprise RPA Platform to enable the deployment of software bots on its Automation Anywhere platform by any third-party software provider.

“Much of the success of implementing AI will come from an open ecosystem of providers all working towards advancing the full capabilities of AI technology,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere. “Intelligent automation and the addition of API-triggered bots, that can be orchestrated from external systems such as customer service or supply chain systems, open the door to countless uses to enhance operational efficiency. This also empowers organizations to shift human potential toward driving new business growth.”

Platform updates that are available include: one-click bot deployment, Automation Anywhere Enterprise now includes Dynamic Java Automation, and there are expanded options for OCR engines that run out of the box, according to the company announcement.

ReactOS 0.4.6 released



The ReactOS Project announced version 0.4.6, which the team says is a major step forward towards real hardware support.

With this release, several dual boot issues have been fixed, partitions are managed safely, and ReactOS Loader can now load custom kernels and HALs. This version is also much more stable as a result of several memory manager, ntoskrnl and filesystem fixes. NETAPI has been implemented, which is a network transport and security library. Additional contributions have been made, including translations and patches.

More info can be found here.