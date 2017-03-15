Greenwave Systems, Inc. the global managed services and Internet of Things (IoT) software leader, announced a collaboration with Wind River to deliver its AXON Predict engine for Wind River’s VxWorks real-time operating system (RTOS) developer community. By leveraging AXON Predict, developers will be able to capitalize on a valuable market opportunity with a customized analytics solution that adds computational power and real-time intelligence throughout Industrial IoT (IIoT) segments. It extends analytics and machine learning capabilities down to the chip level — and at all points in between.

“We sought to give VxWorks developers a tool with the prowess to analyze and autonomously respond to high-volume streaming sensor data at the source; our partnership with Greenwave will enable us to do just that,” said Michel Genard, general manager of operating system platforms, Wind River. “AXON Predict will provide developers with embedded analytics that learn patterns, provide insights and take actions inside connected device operations and behaviors. We’re very pleased to be working with Greenwave to offer a compelling solution to advance IIoT.”

This visual edge analytics engine, AXON Predict, will allow VxWorks developers to build a set-and-forget application with intelligence and process critical data at the edge of a network in real-time. This enables machines and smart sensors to collect information at every step of the network, automatically detect anomalies and take immediate action right at the source of input. Enhanced security features bolster the analytics engine and will provide enterprises with yet another layer of data and device protection.

“We’re excited to deliver Wind River security and predictive maintenance solutions that its VxWorks developer community can embed on their devices,” said Simon Arkell, general manager of software platforms and analytics at Greenwave Systems. “Our technology will enable them to build secure, smart things that reduce asset maintenance costs and add new functionality across myriad industries. As the first analytics solution to integrate with VxWorks, AXON Predict will automate operational efficiency in a way that was previously unattainable by those building connected devices and systems within the RTOS.”