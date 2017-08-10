HashiCorp released HashiCorp Vault 0.8 with updates to both the open source and enterprise versions, including new plugins, disaster recovery, mount filtered replication capabilities, and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

“The previous release of Vault Enterprise introduced multi-datacenter replication, which has enabled many of our enterprise customers to adopt or expand their usage of Vault. The new release makes the multi-datacenter capability richer and adds disaster recovery replication for the most mission-critical use cases,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp. “Additionally, we have added a secure plugin mechanism which allows users and customers to innovate on top of Vault and build on the secure foundation it provides.”

Vault Enterprise 0.8 comes with disaster recovery, mount filtered replication, and MFA. The open source version includes secure plugins. More information can be found here.

YouTrack 2017.3 released

JetBrains’ YouTrack 2017.3 is now available with workflows in JavaScript, personal board template, improved Kanban support and other enhancements.

Other features in YouTrack include project based swimlanes, authentication throttling, advanced visibility options, OAuth 2.0 presets for GitLab and Bitbucket Cloud, and Zendesk integration. With the Workflows in JavaScript feature public, developers can create workflows in JavaScript instead of the domain-specific language that is used in the previous versions.

More information can be found here.

Node.js 8.3.0 ships with V8 6.0 engine

Node.js 8.3.0 shipped V8 6.0 with TurboFan. Node.js depends on the V8 JavaScript engine to provide code execution in the language, according to a blog post by the Node.js Foundation.

Other notable changes in this version of Node includes DNS, N-API, utilities, and REPL changes. A full list of commits and contributors for this release can be found here.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.6 GA

Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.6, the latest version of its enterprise-grade Kubernetes container application platform.

New capabilities include secrets encryption and image signing, which allows for the encryption of secrets at rest in backend storage. OpenShift Container Platform 3.6 also helps users improve security and enhance application consistency across the hybrid cloud, as well as multiple cloud deployments.

“The latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform adds new tools and resources to help meet security and compliance needs, including network controls for detailed control of networked resources, along with the emerging capability to deliver services across cloud offerings consistently,” said Ashesh Badani, vice president and general manager for OpenShift at Red Hat.