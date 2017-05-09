InfluxData, the modern open source platform built from the ground up for metrics and events, is excited to announce a common administrative UI and visualization experience across the InfluxEnterprise and open source platforms to empower developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster and easier.

“Traditional monitoring solutions are siloed and being stretched to breaking point because they can’t handle the diversity and volume of metrics and events,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO, InfluxData. “We fundamentally believe that a unified monitoring layer purpose-built for all metrics and events, from sensors to microservices, is key to identifying patterns, controlling complex systems, and turning insight into action.”

The InfluxData platform is built on the open source projects – Telegraf, InfluxDB, Chronograf, and Kapacitor, often referred to as the TICK stack.

With this release, Chronograf 1.3.0 now:

Delivers rapid time to value for developers using Telegraf for metrics and events collection through pre-built visualizations for monitoring and data exploration

Provides easy-to-use administrative capabilities including database creation and user management for InfluxDB

Simplifies creation of custom alerting providing anomaly detection, and action frameworks for faster business value leveraging capabilities of Kapacitor

Implements support for both open source TICK projects and InfluxEnterprise

“Platform administrators will love how easily they can set up databases, user profiles and alerting capabilities through a highly optimized user experience,” said Tim Hall, VP of Products, InfluxData. “This is a continuation of our promise to build an application that’s easy to learn and quick to implement.”

Spiio, the leader in understanding greenery performance from data analytics, uses InfluxData to power a digital remote irrigation monitoring solution.

“We are making decisions based on the information we get from our sensors,” said Chris Thorup, Co-Founder, Spiio. “With Chronograf visualizing the TICK stack information, we are able to easily see the data that allows us to monitor our plants for greener cities.”