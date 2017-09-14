The need for businesses to become more agile and lead their own intelligent disruptions using data has never been stronger. To accelerate their data-driven digital transformation, organizations need to manage data using a strategic approach rather than a tactical one. To unleash the full disruptive power of data, Informatica has reimagined data management, powered by metadata-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Informatica, the Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, today announced general availability (GA) of the latest version of many core components of the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform, Release 10.2., an intelligent, scalable and integrated platform for managing any data to accelerate data-driven digital transformation. Powering the 10.2 release, the CLAIRE engine has enterprise-wide and metadata-driven AI at its core and informs the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform, from data cataloging and discovery to data governance stewardship to big data and data lake management. The resulting business outcomes include:

Increased ROI from the industry’s most comprehensive AI-driven enterprise data catalog for discovering and managing all enterprise data.

Fast and effective data governance through collaboration driven alignment, documentation, implementation and adherence to policies and compliance mandates, such as GDPR, BCBS 239, CCAR, etc.

Faster and complete business insights leveraging a scalable and flexible intelligent data platform built to manage data of any volume, velocity and complexity leveraging best in class big data technologies.

Faster hybrid and multi-cloud data management deployments across ecosystems, leading to greater ROI and decreased risk of moving to the cloud.

“Successful digital transformations are data-driven and require a strategic approach to data management that catalogs and governs all data that matters, secures data that needs protection, ensures the quality of trusted data, scales for big data workloads and real-time processing across hybrid architectures, and brings it together for an actionable 360-degree view of all an organization’s data,” said Amit Walia, executive vice president and chief product officer, Informatica. “Only Informatica as the leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management, delivers on all these imperatives through the industry’s only intelligent data platform, powered by CLAIRE.”

Reimagining Metadata Management and Data Cataloging

With Release 10.2, Informatica delivers the industry’s leading AI-driven enterprise data catalog. Powered by CLAIRE, only Informatica Enterprise Information Catalog can discover and catalog all types of data and data relationships across the enterprise with AI-driven metadata management so that no relevant or useful data remains hidden or obscure. This includes:

Discovering business entities from structured and unstructured data.

Rapid deployment in the cloud with one-click deployments on Amazon AWS and Azure.

Broader metadata ecosystem connectivity, including Apache Atlas and Azure SQL DB and SQL DW integration.

API Framework including open REST APIs for analytics, extensible custom scanner framework and secure open metadata access and enrichment.

Reimagining Data Governance and Compliance, including GDPR, BCBS 239 and CCAR

With Release 10.2, only Informatica provides an out-of-the-box, end-to-end intelligent data governance solution that brings together people, processes and systems with a holistic, collaborative approach to deliver strategic business outcomes. Using modular and integrated components of the Intelligent Data Platform, including Informatica Axon, Informatica Enterprise Information Catalog, Informatica Data Quality and Informatica Secure@Source, enables organizations to uniquely leverage business, technical, operational, and usage metadata to gain a complete data view for data governance and compliance. Included in this release are:

Axon integration with Enterprise Information Catalog, which increases business and IT collaboration to define, implement, track and attain outcomes.

Axon integration with Informatica Data Quality, which enables users to visualize and align policies, data quality standards and rules and offers visibility of overall data quality in the right context for IT and non-technical business users.

AI-driven data lineage with Axon, which enables non-technical business users to automate data asset business lineage generation.

Reimagining Big Data and Data Lake Management

Only Informatica manages all types of data at all latencies, including real-time streaming, for all types of users, at scale – while executing on-the-fly advanced data transforms and data quality rules using collaborative and governed self-service data preparation tools. New in Release 10.2 are:

Advanced transformations and pre-built data quality rules, plus advanced data preparation editing including “back-in-time” exploration.

Data validation visualization using Apache Zeppelin and intelligent/smart chart recommendations for collaboration and analyst productivity.

Next-generation streaming and changed data capture (CDC) with complex data type processing at scale for virtually all types of streaming data, and first-in-industry support for mainframe and RDBMS log-based CDC as a streaming source.

Full support for Amazon Kinesis Streams, Kinesis Firehose and EMR in streaming mode for efficient processing of real-time big data.

Broader cloud ecosystem connectivity and deployment for Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Reimagining Data Security for Business Outcomes including GDPR

With Release 10.2, Informatica detects and protects critical data across the enterprise with the most comprehensive data-centric security solution, including data discovery, classification, User Behavior Analytics, risk scoring and automated protection. Capabilities in this release include:

Acceleration of compliance initiatives with classification and security policies for regulations such as GDPR.

Support for unstructured data, including Office, PDF, text, XML, CSV and JSON.

Expanded platform support including Amazon Redshift, Azure and SAP.

Orchestration of a broad range of security controls for remediation, including Ranger, Sentry, data masking and encryption.

Protection of data in cloud, data lake, unstructured data and traditional data environments.

Reimagining Hybrid Data Management

With Release 10.2, only Informatica manages enterprise-scalable hybrid and multi-cloud deployments with comprehensive Hadoop ecosystem support (including latest versions of Amazon EMR, Amazon S3, Redshift, Microsoft HDI, Azure DW, MapR, Cloudera, Hortonworks, ADLS and BLOB). Additional capabilities include:

Rapid one-click and zero-footprint cloud deployments with fast conversions from PowerCenter to Big Data.

Unified, global view and analysis of all data integration processes across the enterprise.

Hub-based orchestration of all data flows – across clouds, big data environments and traditional systems.