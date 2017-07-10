To introduce this new approach for BI and analytics projects, Information Builders is hosting a Design Thinking webcast series kicking off July 13, to provide insight into the methodology and show real-world examples. Attendees can register here to learn about how Design Thinking can inform BI and analytics application development.

Information Builders’ Design Thinking approach can be applied to any custom BI and analytics application development scenario. Whether it’s a traditional data consumption project or the design of an intuitive InfoAppÔ for a specific user demographic, the approach ensures that the application is personalized to the unique requirements and expectations of its target audience. As a result, companies can modernize their entire BI and analytics environment, and foster an atmosphere of data creativity, collaboration, and exploration.

Gerald Cohen, president and CEO, Information Builders said:

“Our Design Thinking for BI and Analytics methodology helps focus ideas into tangible, workable solutions. By emphasizing the importance of listening to the product’s users, our approach produces applications that support business growth, streamline the development cycle, and deliver on users’ expectations. This also creates a rapport between business and IT, engendering trust among both groups and increasing job satisfaction for all involved.”

Information Builders’ Design Thinking methodology draws on the company’s focused user experience (UX) research to guide customers in the design and development of custom BI applications that fuel end-user productivity. It guarantees that all projects are undertaken with a deep understanding of users’ challenges and business needs, eliminating wasted hours of design and development time and ensuring the finished product is widely adopted. By equipping employees, partners, and customers with apps they truly want to use, companies can more easily reach their performance goals.