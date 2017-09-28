Jelastic, the advanced PaaS that simplifies complex cloud deployments and provides unique usage-only pricing, today announced the availability of version 5.3 (Cerebro), offering new features to support IPv6 and the latest containerization technologies.

“Our newest Jelastic PaaS lets users incorporate up-to-date IP technologies into their applications, providing more freedom in building microservice and monolithic architectures,” says Ruslan Synytsky, CEO of Jelastic. “We are committed to continually evolving our product, helping users benefit from these innovations in concert with their PaaS strategies.”

Support for Public IPv6, the most recent version of Internet Protocol, was highly requested by customers to fulfill the need of more addresses, simplify processing by routers, eliminate NAT (Network Address Translation) issues and private address collisions. Currently, the 6th IP version can be used alongside IPv4, easily enabled via environment topology UI or via an API.

In addition, Jelastic PaaS users can now attach multiple IP addresses (IPv6 and IPv4) to a single container, adjust their number or swap them if required. This allows even greater utility from the cloud, for example, by running several websites on a single node.

“Jelastic keeps bringing improvements and flexibility to the platform. We are already using the new IPv4 and IPv6 management features from the latest release. Keep them coming!” says Richard Lingsch, President of eApps Hosting.

Jelastic Cerebro 5.3 also includes other new features and improvements:

● Deployment Manager enhancements for easier management of projects with source code in Git/SVN repositories



● Support for new API methods to manage personal access tokens for secure authentication, as well as variables in containerized environments

● Unlocked environment management within the UI during ongoing long executing reconfigurations

● New dockerized templates of GlassFish, Tomcat, Spring Boot, Node.js and MariaDB.

For additional details, please see the latest release notes.