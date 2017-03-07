Kinetica, provider of the fastest, in-memory database accelerated by GPUs, today announced its real-time analytics and visualization solution is immediately available on the Nimbix Cloud. Providing instant results and visualized insights across massive streaming datasets, Kinetica on the Nimbix Cloud can be launched in seconds and is the ideal solution for GPU-accelerated analytics.

“Kinetica on the Nimbix Cloud harnesses the power of parallel GPUs to deliver real-time analytics and data written to Kinetica is automatically routed to parallel connections across the cluster,” said Amit Vij, cofounder and CEO, Kinetica. “The full Kinetica stack can be provisioned with a couple of mouse clicks from the Nimbix console or launched and automated with JARVICE’s powerful task API.”

“Kinetica’s GPU accelerated database platform paired with Nimbix’s Cloud is a natural fit for customers looking for industry-leading performance and ease-of-use from a cloud deployment,” said Steve Hebert, CEO, Nimbix. “With a few mouse clicks, customers can have unprecedented computing capabilities to help them solve some of their biggest data analytics challenges.”

The Nimbix Cloud offers customer selectable systems with either Intel x86 based processors or IBM POWER8 Processors both coupled with NVIDIA GPUs to deliver the best performance and economics available for Kinetica customers. Nimbix is the only public cloud provider featuring NVIDIA’s latest generation Tesla P100 GPUs with NVLink, a high-bandwidth, energy-efficient interconnect that allows data sharing at rates 5 to 12 times faster than the traditional PCIe interconnects. Nimbix Cloud machines are interconnected with industry leading 56Gbps FDR infiniband for optimal GPU Cluster performance.

“The IBM POWER8 NVLink server is ideally suited for databases and advanced analytic applications because the NVLink super-highway between the POWER8 CPU and the NVIDIA Tesla P100 Pascal GPU accelerator enables data to up to move 2.5x higher throughput from the system memory to the accelerator,” said Sumit Gupta, IBM vice president of High Performance Computing, AI and Analytics. “The availability of Kinetica running on these POWER8 NVLink servers in the Nimbix cloud enables enterprises to quickly try the real-time analytics of the Kinetica accelerated database.”

