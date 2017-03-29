Kony, Inc., the leading provider of mobile apps for enterprises, today introduced its new Kony AppVantage™ offering to help businesses large and small looking for innovative and cost-effective enterprise-grade apps. With Kony AppVantage, Kony can quickly build custom apps for organizations or customers can choose from a portfolio of existing pre-built packaged apps and components, which offer tailored applications for all types of customers that can quickly be assembled into custom applications.

To stay relevant in today’s digital age, businesses, particularly in the Banking, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities industries, are leveraging mobile applications to keep pace with competitors, or attract and retain customers. Often, they are constrained by lack of time and in-house resources and skills necessary to design and build mobile applications. Now enterprises of all sizes can call upon Kony experts to drive their mobile app projects, including full application development lifecycles – from initial design, through development, to deployment and management. The offering includes hosting, analytics, security, OS upgrades, and ongoing management and support. Kony AppVantage also includes pre-built apps for Retail Banking, Field Services and Employee Self Service that can be extended to fit an organization or industries’ unique needs. For example, Kony offers apps that are specifically tailored for Healthcare facilities management and providers.

“Building a business-critical app can seem like a daunting or even near-impossible task for businesses lacking mobile app development skills or resources. Yet, companies can’t afford to remain analog if they want to stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing digital era,” said Dave Shirk, president of Products, Strategy and Marketing, Kony, Inc. “With Kony AppVantage, we’re able to help businesses – large and small – turn their ideas into innovative applications that deliver the best business outcomes. Powered by our market-leading Kony platform, Kony AppVantage offers pre-built apps and components that can be extended with advanced features, custom-designed apps, world-class user experience, and robust security. This new offering, which costs less than hiring one full-time app developer, also provides flexibility to modify or expand the apps to respond to future enhancement requirements.”

Kony AppVantage also serves the needs of organizations from HR to sales, to marketing and other lines of businesses, to work more efficiently and ultimately meet their business objectives through innovative apps. Kony AppVantage provides secure iOS and Android applications with the most advanced user experiences, across a variety of devices, including tablets, smartphones, Apple Watch, and more.

Kony AppVantage Customer Quotes:

Loop (Loop Med, Inc.) is a San Francisco Bay Area-based company founded in 2015 by a diverse group of medical professionals who believe in improving healthcare communication by supporting patients and loved ones through difficult times.“Our goal at Loop is to empower patients, improve facility workflow, and enhance communication between providers, patients, and support networks,” said Shannon Griffin, chief executive officer, Loop. “With Kony AppVantage, we didn’t have to worry about the technical development of our mobile app and instead could focus on the innovative product design and implementation. We were able to go live in the high barrier to entry healthcare setting with a high-quality offering, at an accelerated timeframe. Kony helped us bring our vision to reality and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

When Hannes Linde, owner of Halico, a residential renovation and property management company based in London, wanted to streamline and simplify the invoicing and accounting process for his clients and the contractors – plumbers, electricians, brick-layers, and home builders – he turned to Kony for help:“I have limited experience and resources to spend on mobile app development, but with AppVantage, Kony helped me transform my idea into a great app,” said Linde. “They designed and developed my mobile app and manage it for me securely in the Kony Cloud. I’m very pleased with the outcome. Kony experts handle the technical complexities so I can focus on my business – building dream homes for my clients.”

Features and benefits of Kony AppVantage include the following:

Fast Outcomes: Quickly turn ideas to enterprise-grade applications to achieve business goals, taking full advantage of the cloud to instantly provision and scale the digital infrastructure

Quickly turn ideas to enterprise-grade applications to achieve business goals, taking full advantage of the cloud to instantly provision and scale the digital infrastructure Exceptional Design & User Experience: Apps with user-centric design coupled with powerful analytics to drive insights, iteration, and advanced UX (user experience) and UI (user interface), with faster response times, off-line sync, and engagement. Live prototypes ensure the app meets business needs

Apps with user-centric design coupled with powerful analytics to drive insights, iteration, and advanced UX (user experience) and UI (user interface), with faster response times, off-line sync, and engagement. Live prototypes ensure the app meets business needs Enterprise-grade & Secure: Security is embedded automatically, including the ability to secure and encrypt user and application data

Security is embedded automatically, including the ability to secure and encrypt user and application data Risk-free Delivery : Turn-key solution combines best-in-class Kony Professional Services expertise, pre-built apps and components, and proven processes for accelerating time-to-market while minimizing risk

: Turn-key solution combines best-in-class Kony Professional Services expertise, pre-built apps and components, and proven processes for accelerating time-to-market while minimizing risk Future-proof: Always stay at the forefront of innovation with applications powered by the industry’s most robust omni-channel platform, with assurance that apps will be continuously updated to take advantage of new technologies and operating systems and devices

Kony AppVantage is generally available worldwide as a service or pre-built with built-in best practices, proven business process workflows, and enterprise integrations that make it easy to get up and running fast, plus configuration options designed for cutting-edge customization.