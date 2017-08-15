Kyvos Insights, a big data analytics company, today announced the immediate availability of Kyvos 4.0, a new, groundbreaking version of the massively scalable, self-service analytics solution, that establishes new enterprise-grade functionality and industry benchmarks for creating data cubes with near limitless scalability and performance.

Kyvos 4.0 delivers unmatched levels of scalability, performance and support for concurrent users, enabling organizations to provide self-service, interactive business intelligence (BI) on big data for all of their users across the enterprise. With breakthrough technology, Kyvos 4.0 allows BI analysts to create and store multidimensional data cubes that contain an unprecedented amount of information. By constructing a BI Consumption Layer, organizations can easily manage and store cubes and run queries with instant response times for previously unachievable levels of interactive performance and analysis.

“We are seeing customers bring data into Kyvos at scales and cardinalities that were previously unthinkable with other approaches, while still realizing the instant response times and interactive access that their business users demand,” said Ajay Anand, vice president of products at Kyvos Insights. “With Kyvos 4.0, we have added more enterprise-grade capabilities to scale out deployments to thousands of users, while providing fine-grained access control for uncompromised security. This is truly transforming the way enterprises get insights from big data.”

“Enterprises today are looking to take advantage of the insights that emerge from the analysis of vast amounts of information in data lakes. However, the desired benefits of business intelligence on big data are pushing traditional business intelligence tools to the breaking point due to a lack of scalability and slow response times,” said John L. Myers, managing research director at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a Boulder, Colo. analysis firm. “Kyvos 4.0 enables organizations to implement BI on big data that provides the scale, flexibility and speed of implementation that organizations need.”

New advances in Kyvos 4.0 include:

Scale-Out Architecture for Concurrent Access

The newest version of Kyvos introduces an active-active load balancing architecture for scale-out deployments to thousands of users across the enterprise. It provides near linear scalability with minimal degradation as new users are added, while providing enterprise-class high availability. Typically, SQL on Hadoop solutions degrade rapidly as concurrent access increases. Kyvos delivers the capability to deal with hundreds of concurrent requests with minimal degradation.

Support for Elastic Deployments

Kyvos’ query servers can now be re-sized based on usage needs to support elastic deployments. Query servers can be expanded to deal with increased loads, or decreased during off-peak hours. This enables optimal utilization of cluster resources in both on-premise deployments as well as cloud deployments on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform.

Data Cubes at Unprecedented Scale

Kyvos continues to deliver enhancements and optimizations to deal with ever-increasing data sizes at customer deployments, including the capability to conduct exact distinct counts on cardinality in the billions. Current use cases include datasets with hundreds of billions of rows, hundreds of dimensions and measures, and cubes larger than 20 terabytes.