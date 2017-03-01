LEAD Technologies announced a major update to its LEADTOOLS Version 19 SDKs. LEADTOOLS provides SDKs for document, medical, DICOM, PACS, raster, vector and multimedia image technologies. The latest release features the DICOM Hanging Protocol SDK, large image support, document format support, imaging for Linux, and updates to its recognition technologies.
“This update is a great example of how LEAD continues to advance LEADTOOLS to provide features that solve real-world problems,” said Rich Little, president of LEAD Technologies. “We are very excited to have the first medical viewer SDK to include full DICOM Hanging Protocol support, optimized large image loading, and a new super-fast Forms Recognition algorithm. When Moe [Daher] and I started LEAD 26 years ago, we never imagined it would be possible to load 1TB images or determine an image was one specific from out of a 1,000 in less than two seconds. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”
(Related: Linux 4.10 is released)
The new DICOM Hanging Protocol support is available in LEADTOOLS HTML5 Medical Web Viewer. It is designed to provide optimal viewing and help developers create a universal, multi-discipline viewer. The Medial Web Viewer also includes a performance boost to its synchronization, DICOM Basic Structured Display, 3D Cursor, image, menu, and calibration features.
The Document Viewer features new optional client-side PDF rending, new virtual document interface, and tools to help users find visual differences between documents.
Other features include enhanced recognition engines, support for new algorithms, improved form alignment for OMR, expanded Linux file format support, and .NET and C interfaces for the credit card reader.
A full list of features is available here.
Leave a Reply