The Linux 4.13 kernel series was made official over the Labor Day weekend, and it urges all Linux users to start migrating to this version as soon as possible, especially since there are numerous improvements and support for hardware with this release.

Linux 4.13 includes Intel’s Cannon Lake and Coffee Lake CPUs, support for non-blocking buffered I/O operations, and better power management, according to a report.

“Linux kernel 4.13 is now the latest stable kernel branch for GNU/Linux distributions, but it’s currently tagged as “mainline” on kernel.org, from where you can download the source tarball if you want to compile it on your Linux OS. But it will take a couple of weeks until it is declared stable and ready for deployment, usually when the first maintenance update gets out, Linux 4.13.1.” – Softpedia News report

OCF and OMA announce liaison agreement

The Open Connectivity Foundation and Open Mobile Alliance announced a liaison agreement for working on device management for IoT, according to a statement today. With this agreement, both organizations will collaborate and explore OMA’s LightweightM2M standard, a device management protocol designed for sensor networks, with OCF Specifications.

“OCF had a need to address the standardization of device management to identify expertise in all connected verticals and create a comprehensive solution for the IoT,” said John Park, executive director of OCF. “We are excited to work with a well-established solution that addresses interconnectivity within the mobile industry, and continue our momentum toward unlocking the full potential of the IoT.”

TypeScript 2.5

TypeScript 2.5 is here with a few new items like the Extract Function and the Extract Method refactorings. Both of these new additions make complex rewrites trivial, according to a blog post from Microsoft.

For those that use Visual Studio Code, this refactoring will be available in the upcoming release (though you can try it now by using VS Code Insiders releases, according to Microsoft). The feature is still new so there is some room for improvement. TypeScript 2.5 also includes a few quick fixes. One new quick fix will get triggered when you try to use JSDoc-style types in TypeScript.

More information can be found here.