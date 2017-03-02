Magic Software Enterprises, a global provider of software platforms for enterprise mobility, cloud applications, and business integration, announced today its plans to open an R&D center in St. Petersburg, Russia to expand its solutions and services offering. The R&D center will focus on implementing new technologies into its existing solutions to enable its customers to leverage the latest IT market trends and quickly adapt to meet the newest business requirements.

Magic will enhance its Magic xpa Application Platform with a variety of tools and services for modernizing and enriching existing business applications and creating new solutions with an enhanced user experience (UX) and user interface (UI).

Magic will enhance its Magic xpi Integration Platform with an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution, providing hybrid integration capabilities. This solution will enable customers to implement digital transformation through their choice of a cloud, on-premise or hybrid installation.

Yuval Lavi, VP Technology states: “Our expanded offering will allow us to provide our customers and partners with the flexible solutions they require to support increasing business challenges. We will continue to provide both our existing and new customers with advanced IT technologies, empowering them with the solutions they need in to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.”