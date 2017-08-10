Microsoft today announced the release of .NET Standard 2.0 with support for more platforms and APIs, mostly around the .NET Framework.

The APIs are designed to help ease the move of existing code to .NET Standard, including .NET Core 2.0 and the next version of UWP, according to a Microsoft blog discussing the release.

Further, a compatibility mode creates interdependencies between .NET Standard and the .NET Framework libraries, which allows NuGet packages created for the .NET Framework to be used in .NET Standard, Immo Landwerth, program manager on the .NET team at Microsoft, wrote in the blog.

Among the platforms .NET Standard 2.0 supports are .NET Framework 4.6.1, .NET Core 2.0, and Xamarin for iOS, Mac and Android. Support for UWP is in the works and is expected to ship later this year, Landwerth wrote.

.NET Core 2.0 Preview 2 is required to build packages; Visual Studio 2017 15.3 is required to author .NET Standard 2.0 libraries. Also, the latest version of Visual Studio for Mac supports building .NET Standard libraries, Landwerth wrote.