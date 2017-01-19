Oracle is strengthening its API and cloud offering with a new acquisition. The company announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Apiary, the developer of the APIFlow framework for collaborating and developing APIs that share enterprise services and data.

According to Oracle, this acquisition will help it provide a comprehensive API integration cloud solution that includes API design capabilities and governance. “Oracle’s API Integration Cloud enables companies to secure, consume, monetize and analyze APIs,” said Amit Zavery, senior vice president of integration cloud at Oracle. “With Apiary, Oracle will also provide customers advanced capabilities to design and govern APIs, allowing companies to manage the entire API life cycle and deliver integrated applications.”

APIFlow features an API blueprint-management dashboard, role-based access control, role capabilities, provisioning, shared API blueprint templates, and the ability to customize settings. In addition, Apiary allows teams to work together easily in a centralized place with Apiary for Teams.

“Oracle customers will have unique access to a comprehensive API-management platform providing control and increased agility, enabling them to focus on innovation,” said Jakub Nesetril, founder and CEO of Apiary. “We are excited to join Oracle and bring even more value to customers as part of Oracle’s Integration Cloud.”