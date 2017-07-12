OutSystems announced today that its OutSystems 10 low-code rapid application development platform has achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and the SAP NetWeaver technology platform. The solution has been proven to integrate with SAP applications and solutions, enabling enterprises to more rapidly achieve their digital transformation goals and deliver better products and services to their customers.

With the OutSystems platform, teams can create mobile or web applications that integrate with and complement SAP software. These apps can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises, in a high-performance and scalable environment that is automatically monitored and audited.

Teams can rapidly discover available functions (BAPIs) in the SAP software, import them into the OutSystems visual development environment, and then use them in their visual integration logic and apps.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that OutSystems 10 integrates with both SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies.

“Shops running SAP software are under more pressure than ever before to deliver mobile solutions to meet business needs,” said Bob Wilson, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at OutSystems. “By tightly integrating OutSystems and SAP software, organizations retain the strengths of the SAP solution, while benefitting from the rapid application development capabilities of low-code platforms to deliver new digital experiences on top.”

“The combination of the OutSystems platform and SAP software is an exciting proposition for our customers,” said Erwin Schmidt, president of B-Synergy, an OutSystems Elite Partner with over 20 years of experience in the SAP ecosystem. “OutSystems visual modeling approach provides a quick learning path for ABAP programmers, enabling them to build beautiful mobile apps that work intelligently offline and integrate with SAP software in weeks. Companies can keep up with the growing demand for new mobile experiences using existing staff and continue to benefit from their knowledge of the business.”