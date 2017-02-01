Progress today announced the latest release of the Progress Telerik DevCraft suite, the most complete UI toolbox for web, mobile and desktop development. New capabilities support the latest programming frameworks and IDEs, including Angular, Visual Studio 2017, jQuery 3, ASP.NET Core and Xamarin. In addition, the release provides new tooling for faster desktop development, such as enhanced document processing libraries and data components across all desktop suites.

Kendo UI for Angular RC

Today Progress announces the release candidate of Progress Kendo UI for Angular, a suite of high performance Angular 2 UI components for building native Angular web applications. Each component has been engineered natively for Angular 2, with each feature carefully aligned to the framework guidelines and without any jQuery dependencies.

In addition to existing UI widgets initially shipped in beta that are now in release candidate stage, the Kendo UI for Angular RC suite includes four new components: MaskedTextBox, NumericTextBox, AutoComplete and MultiSelect. It also offers support for ahead-of-time compilation, universal rendering and tree shaking as well as grid grouping and editing. The Kendo UI for Angular RC suite is now included as part of Kendo UI Professional, Kendo UI Complete and Telerik DevCraft bundles.

Kendo UI for jQuery

The Kendo UI for jQuery suite now provides support and performance enhancements for jQuery 3, including Grid and Spreadsheet widget improvements. Adding to the more than 70 UI components that deliver everything developers need to build beautiful and responsive apps in half the time, all Kendo UI for jQuery components work seamlessly with Angular and support Angular directives.

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 RC

As announced previously, based on our long-standing commitment to Microsoft, the Telerik DevCraft suite is fully compatible with Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 RC, enabling developers to create high-performance and scalable web, mobile and desktop applications for any Microsoft platform or device. Developers can take advantage of the new benefits of Visual Studio while continuing to enjoy productivity gains enabled by Telerik UI controls for all major Microsoft developer platforms.

Additional Advancements to Progress Telerik DevCraft R1 2017

All .NET UI suites include enhancements to improve the quick “getting started” experience for developers, including new tag helpers in Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core, new project wizards and sample apps for Telerik UI for ASP.NET MVC, a new Xamarin project template wizard for Visual Studio for Mac, extended Smart Tags in Telerik UI for WPF and the official release of the Telerik API Analyzer for WPF for simplifying the upgrade of Telerik WPF projects to a new version.

Telerik UI for Xamarin now offers four new components: AutoComplete, Radial Gauge, ZipLibrary, SpreadStreamProcessing . Xamarin programmers now have more control over displaying and exporting data in their apps, as well as managing the data bandwidth being sent to the device—all with a single C# codebase.

SpreadStreamProcessing is a new library for creating large spreadsheet documents and exporting them to XLSX and CSV file formats with great performance, minimal memory and fewer resources.

In Telerik UI for WPF and Telerik UI for WinForms, PDFViewer now displays forms and form fields, including signatures, with the ability to split and merge documents through PDFStreamWriter.

“Microsoft released the .NET framework 15 years ago and since its inception, we have been the first stop for developers looking to build and deploy on the technology. We have and will continue to provide up-to-date tools, ahead of the competition and backed by the most comprehensive support available,” said Faris Sweis, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Developer Tooling, Progress. “No matter what the app platform—mobile, web or desktop—our DevCraft offering provides the most innovative and complete toolbox for building modern and future-proof applications.”

For more details about the latest release of the Progress Telerik DevCraft suite, and to download a free trial, please visit http://www.telerik.com/devcraft.

