Called ScaleOut StateServer®, ScaleOut Software’s in-memory data grid software product now implements ASP.NET’s IDistributedCache interface to transparently enable both distributed caching and session state storage for ASP.NET Core 2.0 applications. Microsoft’s newly introduced version of the ASP.NET platform now can make use of ScaleOut StateServer’s in-memory data grid technology. Battle-tested for more than a decade in more than 400 mission-critical commercial deployments, ScaleOut’s in-memory data grid includes several advanced features, such as transparent scaling, integrated high availability, distributed LINQ query, data-parallel analytics, and WAN-based replication.

“We are very pleased to add support for ASP.NET Core 2.0 so quickly after the platform’s release,” said Dr. William Bain, founder and CEO of ScaleOut Software. “This continues our drive to meet the needs of .NET developers as we add new capabilities and provide technical leadership for in-memory computing in .NET.”

Version 5.6 also introduces ScaleOut StreamServer™, a new feature set for “stateful” stream processing using ScaleOut Software’s in-memory computing technology. In addition to providing an object-oriented platform for building stateful stream processing applications, ScaleOut StreamServer includes several features that simplify development, including data-parallel analytics, integration with Kafka messaging, ReactiveX APIs, and time windowing libraries.

ScaleOut Software’s portfolio of in-memory computing products are available for use on premises and on AWS and Azure.