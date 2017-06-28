Scribe Software, a global data integration leader, today announced general availability of the Developer Success Portal, designed to help developers do more with Scribe Online, Scribe’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS). With the release, Scribe offers a comprehensive resource that enables application and integration developers at enterprises, systems integrators, and SaaS providers to build applications that offer greater access to application data, whether for real-time application integration, replication, data virtualization, internet of things projects, or a host of other integration initiatives. The Developer Success Portal provides access to an updated software developer kit (SDK) with a full suite of integration samples, reference applications, and educational materials designed to make integration more approachable.

Overall, the Portal aims to shorten developers’ time to integration, jump starting users’ projects by removing the need to code from scratch. Developers can extend or customize Scribe Online using the platform’s open API, and plug more applications into the platform. It is designed to give integration and application developers a wider window into what is possible with Scribe’s iPaaS, as organizations seek faster and more flexible integration solutions that can eliminate data gaps across the entire business.

“The Scribe iPaaS is a substantial, intuitive platform that has allowed us to drive up the efficiency of our development team, and design integrations with plug-and-play connectivity,” said TJ McDowell, EVP of Software Development at Datix, a company innovating in enterprise software integrations, particularly with Epicor ERP, Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

“We see the Developer Success Portal as another significant step forward for the platform. Scribe is truly embracing the developer community, helping them leverage their companies’ investments in integration for new, higher-value projects. The sample applications, for example, will help our team comfortably and efficiently extend and embed Scribe Online in concert with our clients’ needs, whether it’s accelerating integration of cloud applications with legacy applications, or launching internet-of-things initiatives with devices like Amazon Echo. We’re excited at the opportunity to further transfer added value and innovation of the Scribe iPaaS onto our clients,” he said.

Several reference applications provide integration teams with a blueprint for how to embed functionality from Scribe’s iPaaS into an organization’s own applications. In addition, the Developer Success Portal includes several pre-built samples, templates and workflows covering the entire data integration cycle. Personnel involved in integration can simply follow these templates to carry out tasks such as: provision new users, install or create connections, clone solutions, create custom mappings and filters, launch data integrations, and build status monitoring schemes for integration lifecycle management.

“Digital business success simply depends on integration, and Scribe’s Developer Success Portal gives application and integration developers the tools they need to quickly generate the key linkages their digital business initiatives demand,” said Shawn McGowan, CEO, Scribe Software. “Scribe already offers the industry’s most flexible API for integration development and, with the release of our Developer Success Portal, we are giving developers the tools and samples they need to connect custom applications in minutes, extend the platform with new capabilities, connect to new devices and things, and parse and embed integration capabilities so that technical and non-technical application users have greater access to application data.”

Further, the Developer Success Portal contains a community forum, full of active Scribe users so that developers can query their peers for answers at any time. In all, Scribe has published connectors for 100s of business and technology systems from both Scribe and third-party developers; all are accessible in the Portal. With an extensive library of documentation, guides, and examples available at the click of a mouse, Scribe designed the Developer Success Portal to be the integration developer’s best friend.