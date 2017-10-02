Continuous testing. Automated testing. Artificial testing. Service virtualization. Test-driven development.

These are among the many technologies available to organizations looking to bring their testing up to the speed of software development. Ensuring quality can no longer be the drag on software deployment, if businesses want to stay competitive and be able to take advantage of changes in their markets.

How do organizations decide which path to take? Are they trying to test during sprints? Are they struggling to ensure the services their applications rely on won’t break them? Are they convinced that manual testing is the only way to be certain the software meets their level of quality? How much risk are they willing to accept from deploying apps that they didn’t have covered 100 percent by tests?

The SD Times Testing Showcase has been put together to give our readers a look at the many offerings on the market to help them address their testing challenges and align their testing with the rhythms of their software development life cycle.

So no matter which direction you’re heading with your testing – standing pat is not an option – we’re sure you’ll find something from the following providers to help you to your future of testing.

