Yahoo is releasing a new automated performance testing and analysis framework into open source this week. The company announced Daytona, an application-agnostic framework that enables developers to build customized test, analyze performance, and capture trends.

“With Daytona, we are now able to integrate all our load testing tools under a single framework and aggregate test results in one common central repository. We are gaining insight into the performance characteristics of many of our applications on a continuous basis. These insights help us optimize our applications which results in better utilization of our hardware resources and helps improve user experience by reducing the latency to serve end-user requests,” Sapan Panigrahi and Deepesh Mittal, from Yahoo’s engineering team, wrote in a post.

Daytona’s main features include: repeatable execution of performance tests, customizable performance report page, email notification, comparison of multiple test, designed to be deployed as a hosted service, built-in profiling service, and a mobile friendly design.

In addition, Daytona provides instructions on how to deploy it to in-house bare metal, VM or public cloud infrastructure as well as how to set up a test and development environment quickly with Docker.

“Daytona’s differentiation lies in its ability to aggregate and present essential aspects of application, system, and hardware performance metrics with a simple and unified user interface. This helps you maintain your focus on performance analysis without changing context across various sources and formats of data. The overall goal of performance analysis is to find ways of maximizing application throughput with minimum hardware resource and the best user experience. Metrics and insights from Daytona help achieve this objective,” the team wrote.

Going forward, Yahoo hopes to integrate Daytona with other open-source Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools.

