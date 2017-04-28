GitPitch is taking developers out of Powerpoint and Keynote, and giving them a new solution to create interactive slideshow presentations. GitPitch is an open-source project for developers using GitHub, GitLab and Bitbucket. It enables developers to turn PITCHME.md markdown into online and offline presentations.

“You can use it to promote, pitch or present anything from designs and best practices, to code snippets and complete frameworks,” David Russell, GitPitch project creator, wrote on the project’s wiki. “If you ever find yourself needing to present a concept, design, library, integration, framework, or solution: to colleagues, clients, or customers; or at meetups or conferences [then] GitPitch is for you. Simply capture your ideas in Markdown and let GitPitch automatically turn those ideas into compelling, responsive, online slideshow presentations.”

GitPitch is powered by the presentation framework reveal.js. To create presentations, all developers need is their favorite text editor, GitHub, GitLab or Bitbucket, Russell explained. The slideshow presentation solution features markdown slides, code and GIST slides, image and video slides, math notation slides, and fragment slides. In addition, developers can customize the look and feel of their presentations, use modular markdown and shared assets; and share the presentations through a public URL, GitHub badge, blog, website, social media platform, PDF document, or offline download.

More information is available here.

Top 5 projects trending on GitHub this week

#1. React Sketch.app: Airbnb’s open-source library that renders React components to Sketch.

#2. RealWorld: Real-world examples of applications.

#3. Postal: A mail delivery platform for email.

#4. Algorithms: Making another appearance this week. Minimal examples of data structures and algorithms in Python.

#5. Tamper Chrome: A Chrome extension for modifying HTTP requests on the fly.

**We didn’t think it was possible, but for the second time in a row FreeCodeCamp has fallen off the top trending list. That’s okay, you can still check out the project here.