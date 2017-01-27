Video communications can be a bit finicky because of error-prone networks like Wi-Fi or 4G. This can make customers pretty frustrated, especially if they are trying to using video calls for long distance friendships or business meetings.

Vidyo, a video-enabling technology company, spent the last year gearing up for its open developer platform and beta API, which would let developers easily video-enable literally any application with minimal coding and no hosting required. The Vidyo.io communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) is now ready for developers and enterprises to embed reliable and scalable video features into any WebRTC, mobile or native application.

Besides its newly released CPaaS, developers can create a simple video chat application on iOS with Vidyo’s GitHub project, Hello World. Developers can download the latest Vidyo.io iOS package here, then copy the framework to the root directory of where the repository was cloned (i.e. parallel to its README.md file), according to Vidyo’s GitHub page.

For the project, developers can use any version of Xcode. Then they simply connect an iOS device to a desktop via USB and select the iOS device as the build target for the application.

Vidyo cares a lot about the open and free software world, according to its product expert, Ben Pinkerton. Vidyo is part of the Alliance for Open Media, and its team is passionate about video technologies, especially as they relate to communications.

“We have worked to add Scalable Video Coding (SVC) to all the modern video codecs, including H.264, H.265 and VP9,” said Pinkerton. “When we learned about the Alliance for Open Media, we absolutely wanted to be part of the development of a royalty-free codec that also supports SVC.”

Developers are able to use all of the necessary infrastructure to make real-time multi-party video collaborations with Vidyo. They will also be provided with SDKs for browsers (as both WebRTC and plug-ins), iOS, Android, macOS and Windows.

“Our mission is to better visually-connect the world; using Vidyo.io, developers can ensure a consistent user experience by embedding high-quality, reliable, resilient multi-party video into any application,” said CEO of Vidyo Eran Westman in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce the general availability of Vidyo.io, and invite developers to experience the platform firsthand.”

Developers can get started with Vidyo’s GitHub project here and check out its new communications platform here.

