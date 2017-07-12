SmartBear Software, the leader in software quality tools for teams, has joined the Eclipse MicroProfile Group, an open source collaboration community for developers and vendors to optimize the development of microservices using Enterprise Java. Microservice architecture has increasingly become the preferred way of developing enterprise applications, particularly when support for a wide range of platforms and devices is required. Members actively involved in the MicroProfile Group include Red Hat, IBM, Fujitsu, Oracle, SOUJava, Hazelcast, Hammock and kumuluzEE.

“We’re pleased to have SmartBear join MicroProfile and bring their expertise to the group,” said Ian Robinson, IBM WebSphere CTO and Eclipse MicroProfile founding member. “The MicroProfile project will continue to drive innovation, standardization and adoption of microservices best practices for Enterprise Java with the help of SmartBear.”

“Java is an excellent choice for enterprise-grade microservices given its maturity and stability,” said Ole Lensmar, CTO at SmartBear. “We are excited to partner with industry leaders to develop the standardization of microservices development.”

SmartBear has a history of supporting cutting-edge technology for modern application development, including the shift toward microservices. In 2015, SmartBear acquired Swagger and donated the Swagger Specification later that year creating the Open API Initiative. The Open API Initiative, under the Linux Foundation, governs the continued evolution of the Swagger Specification, now referred to as the Open API Specification. Later this month, the Open API Specification 3.0 is expected to be released, adding additional support for microservices.

With the Open API Specification 3.0 enabling microservice applications, SmartBear has a vision for making microservices production and consumption as easy as possible with Swagger tooling. Additionally, the company will build MicroProfile solutions into its products, including SwaggerHub.

The MicroProfile Group launched at DevNation in June 2016. MicroProfile 1.0 was released in September and became an Eclipse Project in December. For more information, visit: https://microprofile.io/.