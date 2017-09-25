Early testers have given the service very positive feedback, ranking it easy to configure, provision and deploy, while being fast, powerful and scalable. One key advantage of Splice Machine DBaaS is its support for industry-standard Structured Query Language (SQL), which allows customers to move existing database applications to the service while leveraging existing skill sets.

“The days of static applications are over,” said Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO, Splice Machine. “Modern applications need to learn from the past, predict the future, plan based on those predictions, and then act in the moment. For such applications, Splice Machine offers an easy-to-use, powerful service in the cloud with the functionality that serves users’ needs.”

With the Splice Machine DBaaS platform, users get:

Elastic Scalability – From gigabytes to petabytes, this service is designed to deploy faster, perform better, and scale as you grow, while you only pay for the capacity your applications need at any given time

– From gigabytes to petabytes, this service is designed to deploy faster, perform better, and scale as you grow, while you only pay for the capacity your applications need at any given time Easy to Operate – Configure and manage the powerful scale-out architecture by simply specifying the amount of compute power and storage required for Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) workloads on the Cloud Manager – Splice Machine does the rest

– Configure and manage the powerful scale-out architecture by simply specifying the amount of compute power and storage required for Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) workloads on the Cloud Manager – Splice Machine does the rest Full ANSI-SQL – Industry-standard SQL, Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability (ACID) compliant transactions, secondary indexes, referential integrity, triggers, stored procedures and more – capabilities that most applications require and that are already familiar to developers and database administrators (DBAs)

– Industry-standard SQL, Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability (ACID) compliant transactions, secondary indexes, referential integrity, triggers, stored procedures and more – capabilities that most applications require and that are already familiar to developers and database administrators (DBAs) Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) – Powerful HTAP database that can run Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) workloads concurrently, faster and at a fraction the cost of traditional relational DBMS (RDBMS) systems

– Powerful HTAP database that can run Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) workloads concurrently, faster and at a fraction the cost of traditional relational DBMS (RDBMS) systems Hybrid Storage – Leverage disk-based or in-memory processing, as well as row-based or columnar storage, for each task to achieve proven performance across all workloads

– Leverage disk-based or in-memory processing, as well as row-based or columnar storage, for each task to achieve proven performance across all workloads AI and Data Science Services – Ingest fast data, streaming from IoT devices and other data sources; use machine learning to develop, test and deploy models, integrating directly with application data; collaborate using notebooks and analyze data using industry-leading visualization tools

– Ingest fast data, streaming from IoT devices and other data sources; use machine learning to develop, test and deploy models, integrating directly with application data; collaborate using notebooks and analyze data using industry-leading visualization tools What-if Planning on Time-Series Data – Easily develop planning systems that can manage time-changing data such as inventory or currency

– Easily develop planning systems that can manage time-changing data such as inventory or currency World-class Operations – Manage scale elastically, optimize price performance trade-offs, manage availability and backup/restore options, create virtual network isolations, and monitor status and performance in real time across the whole stack

“We are excited to add the database capabilities of Splice Machine to our growing portfolio of technology solutions on AWS Marketplace,” said Barry Russell, General Manager, Worldwide Business Development and Operations, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Now available for immediate purchase on AWS Marketplace, Splice Machine’s DBaaS platform can offer benefits associated with analytics, streaming and transactions, while allowing customers to use their AWS Account to subscribe and deploy.”

“By creating a tightly integrated cloud-based data platform, Splice Machine is providing the foundation for a new generation of applications that are continuously learning, predicting and acting to produce optimum business outcomes,” said George Gilbert, Big Data & Analytics Analyst for Wikibon/theCUBE.

To learn more about the Splice Machine DBaaS, visit www.splicemachine.com