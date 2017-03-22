Splunk Inc., provider of the leading software platform for real-time Operational Intelligence, and New Relic, Inc., the digital intelligence leader, today announced a strategic alliance and a new integration to help enterprises improve customer experiences and drive revenues. The Splunk App for New Relic, available today as a preview release on Splunkbase, gives developers and IT operations teams a comprehensive view into both application performance and infrastructure health with seamless sharing of data across both Splunk and New Relic platforms.

The Splunk Platform collects, analyzes and visualizes machine data from all levels of the IT stack, including applications, infrastructure and wire data on the network so organizations can make business-critical decisions tied to troubleshooting, reliability and planning. New Relic’s Digital Intelligence Platform collects and traces data from agents inside application code and infrastructure so organizations can make decisions on customer experience, application dependencies and code performance. Both solutions support cloud, hybrid and on-premises data center architectures.

Unifying machine data analytics with application tracing and performance metrics enables IT and business stakeholders to experience a faster time-to-value through visualizing data across both platforms. The Splunk App for New Relic integration enables developers and IT operations teams to quickly identify issues, reduce mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) and proactively improve customer experiences. The result is improved revenues and expanded resources for engineering teams to drive a faster pace of innovation for their end users.

“Machine data is the fuel for digital transformation and those organizations capitalizing on the opportunity are leading the way in IT by monitoring and troubleshooting application performance, often with both Splunk and New Relic,” said Rick Fitz, senior vice president of IT Markets, Splunk. “The partnership enables our joint customers to gain value faster, whether their applications run on-premises or on the cloud. The integration breaks down silos within IT teams to be able to fully leverage both data and workflow insights across the platforms to gain deeper insights with fewer steps.”

“New Relic’s agent data provides visibility into the dependencies across customer experience to application code to infrastructure. When combined with machine data from Splunk, our joint customers will be able to troubleshoot and innovate faster,” said Jim Gochee, chief product officer, New Relic. “We have heard from many customers that they want to standardize the tools and streamline the processes they use to run digital businesses, and today we’re making it possible with an all-in-one integration between two market-leading platforms.”

Melillo Consulting, an experienced technology solutions integrator, works with Splunk and New Relic customers. “Organizations embracing digital business strategies require unified data analysis across all levels of their IT stack, including applications and infrastructure, to ensure they can make informed, business-critical decisions,” said Dan Sytsma, vice president and general manager, Melillo Consulting. “One of the most frequent requests we receive from our customers stems from the desire to seamlessly integrate data across both Splunk and New Relic platforms. The Splunk App for New Relic gives our customers detailed application performance insight to complement machine data analytics insight across the technology stack, without the manual integrations previously required.”

To download the Splunk App for New Relic, click here.