SUSE today launched SUSE CaaS (Container as a Service) Platform, a development and hosting platform for container-based applications and services. The solution is a valuable new piece of SUSE’s growing software-defined infrastructure portfolio, which integrates open source technology to drive next-generation innovations that matter to customers. SUSE CaaS Platform lets IT operations and developers provision, manage and scale container-based applications and services to meet business goals faster.

Organizations looking to improve business agility are adopting a software-defined infrastructure approach to support containerization of their applications. Most are either containerizing existing applications directly or using a modern microservices architecture approach. SUSE CaaS Platform supports both tactics, helping customers be more agile and reduce operating costs.

“Container innovation is improving how applications are developed and run, but companies don’t want to have to set up and maintain a complex and secure container infrastructure by themselves,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE CTO. “They want to focus on creating applications that bring value to their business. So SUSE is providing an easy-to-use container infrastructure solution that helps them deploy next-generation, cloud native container-based applications and progressively migrate traditional and existing apps.”

SUSE CaaS Platform consists of three key components – orchestration using Kubernetes, a purpose-built operating system (SUSE MicroOS) for microservices and containers, and configuration capabilities – that provide the following benefits to customers and partners:

Reduced time to market using out-of-the-box platform capabilities that enable customers to implement orchestration using production grade Kubernetes, deploy resilient container services, maximize portability, and develop in a trusted computing environment.

Increased operational efficiency with automation of deployment management tasks and full application lifecycle support of containers using the built-in container toolset. It provides capabilities to manage on-premise registry, build container images, securely patch container images, collaborate securely and use trusted images from the SUSE Registry.

Enablement of DevOps for improved application lifecycle management. It bridges developers and operations using a single, unified container platform that helps save development and operations time. It also makes it easy to deploy microservices and enables coexistence of configuration and code.

“SUSE envisions several key use cases for its CaaS platform, including the enablement of DevOps and microservices implementations for faster and more automated application releases across different infrastructure,” said Jay Lyman, principal analyst, Cloud Management and Containers, for 451 Research. “Organizations interested in enterprise-grade security, reliability and scalability with containers are the ones most likely to be interested in the SUSE CaaS Platform.”