Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, announced today the release of Essential Studio 2017 Volume 3. This update includes many new features for Xamarin developers, as well as new controls for ASP.NET Core, UWP, and JavaScript development.

“Xamarin is the best solution available today for cross-platform mobile development, and enterprise developers demand the flexibility only Xamarin can provide,” said Daniel Jebaraj, vice president of Syncfusion, Inc. “That’s why we’ve been committed to providing the best and largest set of components for Xamarin development. With Volume 3, Syncfusion continues to honor that commitment with new picker, radial menu, and data form controls for Xamarin, plus many new features and enhancements for our web and desktop platforms.”

Additional features in Volume 3 include:

New radial menu for ASP.NET Core, providing a modern menu interface for web apps.

Stacking spline area chart types for ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, and JavaScript.

New picker control, plus axis scale breaks for charts in UWP.

Official release of the PDF Viewer for Xamarin.

Essential Studio 2017 Volume 3 delivers dozens of updates across all its supported platforms, spanning web, desktop, and mobile environments. Ruler support for the diagram component of the web platforms, tagged PDF support in Windows Forms, and theme support for the tree grid in WPF round out the highlights, maintaining Essential Studio’s reputation as one of the most robust collections of components available on the market.

Current Syncfusion subscribers can download the Volume 3 updates now by logging in to their accounts. Those curious about what’s new can download a free, 30-day trial at syncfusion.com/downloads.