Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, announced today it is sim-shipping Essential Studio, its collection of more than 800 enterprise components, with Microsoft Visual Studio 2017.

“Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 takes developer productivity to a whole new level,” said Daniel Jebaraj, vice president of Syncfusion. “There is nothing like it on the market, especially for mobile development. Syncfusion is excited to announce that Essential Studio 2017 Volume 1 is completely compatible with publicly available versions of Visual Studio 2017.”

Ensuring Syncfusion components work seamlessly with Visual Studio 2017 helps guarantee developers can use the tools that empower them the most to build great software, no matter the target platform.

Essential Studio offers extensions for every platform supported by Visual Studio 2017, including more than 90 controls for Xamarin mobile development that span data visualizers, editors, file-format manipulation libraries, and more. Also included are more than 70 JavaScript controls and extensions for web development, plus more than 90 controls for desktop development with WPF. As a bonus for the Visual Studio community, everything in Essential Studio is available for free to individuals and companies with less than $1 million USD in revenue through the Syncfusion Community License.

“Industry veterans like Syncfusion bring significant value to Visual Studio customers,” said Shawn Nandi, Senior Director, Cloud App Dev and Data Marketing for Microsoft Corp. “We are excited that Syncfusion is sim-shipping its extensive line of enterprise tools for yet another important chapter in the Visual Studio story.”

Developers can test Syncfusion tools in Visual Studio 2017 by downloading a free 30-day trial of Essential Studio.