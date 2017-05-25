Talend, a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, and Snowflake Computing, the only data warehouse built for the cloud, today announced the availability of a native, high-performance Snowflake Connector for Talend Integration Platform so companies can easily move legacy on-premises data to a built-for-the-cloud data warehouse. The companies have also collaborated on joint marketing and go-to-market programs to educate enterprises on how to leverage the cloud for fast and cost-effective transformation of data into trusted, real-time insights.

Snowflake, which runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), is a modern data-warehouse-as-a-service built from the ground up for the cloud, for all an enterprise’s data, and all their users. Snowflake provides enterprises of all sizes and industries with a complete and fully managed SQL data warehouse that requires zero management so organizations can focus on deriving insight from data instead of managing legacy systems on-premises or in the cloud. The new Snowflake connector from Talend will enable users to bulk load and extract data out of any number of tables within a Snowflake data warehouse in a highly parallelized manner.

“Snowflake offers a data warehouse built for the cloud, one designed for the performance, simplicity, and concurrency required for modern data analytics,” Snowflake’s vice president, Walter Aldana said. “Through our collaboration with Talend, a leader in big data and cloud integration, we help enterprises efficiently load massive data volumes into Snowflake to solve their data analytics challenges and fuel business intelligence and analytics applications.”

Mike Pickett, Talend’s VP of business development and partner ecosystems, said: “The agility and extensibility of Talend’s data integration platform combined with Snowflake’s modern cloud data warehousing technology ensure that changes to data sources, formats, and volumes are incorporated without complexity or disruption. Our collaboration with Snowflake will help reduce deployment and configuration bottlenecks so IT leaders can focus on delivering data-driven insights to the business rather than managing infrastructure.”

Gartner research indicates a rise in interest and traction for a number of technologies and areas where data integration plays a pivotal role in modernizing the information infrastructure of organizations and readying companies for digital business, including cloud data integration tools through the increased maturity of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solutions.[1]

Talend’s comprehensive Data Integration Platform helps remove barriers that prevent companies from becoming data driven. It enables organizations to transition to and take advantage of the very latest big data technologies, including Apache Spark, to connect and process data at speed and scale from a wide range of sources in the cloud and on premises. Talend’s comprehensive platform allows customers to improve business performance by using data to gain new insight, automate business processes and inform decisions.