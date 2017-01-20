The Code.gov project appears to have been expunged from the Internet following the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. The project, which had run under the Obama administration’s Executive Office of the President, sought to open-source core projects inside the government’s software infrastructure.

Initially launched late last fall, the Code.gov project promised to spend years open-sourcing government software. The project launched officially in November 2016, with prior announcements made at GitHub Universe in September.

In November, the now former US CIO, Tony Scott, wrote in a blog post that Code.gov “already boasts access to nearly 50 open-source projects from over 10 agencies—and we expect this number to grow over the coming months as agencies work to implement the Federal Source Code Policy. Further, Code.gov will provide useful tools and best practices to help agencies implement the new policy. For example, starting today, agencies can begin populating their enterprise code inventories using the metadata schema on Code.gov, discover various methods on how to build successful open-source projects, and much more.”

As of today, however, that project would seem to be dead, as the site has been replaced with a support page for MAX.gov, which is the federal cloud hosting and productivity service offered by the federal government to its employees.

When contacting MAX.gov support, as Code.gov visitors are now instructed to do, the support tech on the line had never heard of Code.gov and was unable to confirm or deny whether the site would ever return.