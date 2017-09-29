“Vanguard is dedicated to continual improvement of our products and solutions especially when the risk to critical systems is so great for our customers around the globe,” said Brian Caskey, Chief Marketing Officer at Vanguard. “We have added many new advanced security and compliance features to an already high-performance software suite. With the launch of Version 2.3, we continue to prove our commitment to our customers and the security of their enterprises.”

Vanguard’s latest Version 2.3 software includes more than 100 new features and enhancements enabling our customers to achieve a higher level of security, a deeper level of control and the ability to respond more rapidly than in the past to any cybersecurity challenge. Some of the top enhancements in Version 2.3 include:

Vanguard Enforcer: Includes a new accessor environment element (ACEE) Sensor that will detect and report upon the Elevated Authorities contained in the ACEEs that are different to their definition in the Security Server.

Multifactor Authentication now supports Session Management and Enterprise Authentication

Vanguard Policy Manager – includes a new Command Policy that prevents changes to users or users connected to a group.

Policy Manager – Delivers new functionality that reports on changes to specific profiles or all profiles in the RACF database.

Vanguard ez/Token for RSA SecurID now supports the use of a RACF Password, RSA PIN and Token for Multifactor Authentication.

SIEM Integration with all of Vanguards Active Alerts.

Vanguard ez/Token now supports PING, DUO, LinOTP and other backend authentication servers

The ability to Synchronize Passwords across Supported Platforms.

An all new Vanguard HelpDesk Solution

Best Practices is now included in Vanguard Configuration Manager.

For a complete description of all enhancements included in the new Vanguard Version 2.3 Security and Compliance software, visit www.go2vanguard.com. Current customers with an existing maintenance contract can download the latest version of the Vanguard software from the Vanguard Customer Zone immediately. New customers will automatically receive the latest version of software.