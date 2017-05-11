Vertebrae, the native advertising platform for VR and mobile AR, today released from private beta version 1.0 of its software development kit (SDK). The drag-and-drop SDK allows VR developers to unlock numerous monetization options, affording an expansive mix of immersive ways publishers and brands can advertise natively in VR without disrupting people’s experience.

“We’re building a sustainable alternative to the premium pay-for-play content distribution model, fueled by brands telling interactive, engaging VR stories, that will facilitate quicker mass market VR adoption through accessible F2P content,” said Marc Bennett, COO at Vertebrae.

The SDK, which is compatible with Unity, works across the major VR platforms and is simple to integrate. Vertebrae works with publishers to guide them on choosing the best placements and formats within their experiences and then pays them based on impressions.

Some of the Vertebrae ad formats include:

In Headset

In-VR product placement (3D branded object)

VR 360º Video Pre-roll/Interstitial

Gaze-based Interactive 3D

Web/Mobile

360º Video Mobile Display

360º Video Desktop Display

360° Video Pre-roll/Interstitial for Desktop & Mobile

“We’ve made it a priority to offer a range of immersive, native ways to tell stories in VR,” said Vince Cacace, CEO at Vertebrae. “Options range from simple 360 pre-roll ad formats to more complex in-VR product placement options. Imagine engaging with a virtual product that, when opted into, seamlessly unlocks branded worlds that amplify the VR experience while articulating the brand message.”

In addition to providing the SDK to developers and publishers of VR content, Vertebrae manages a large demand of brands looking to sponsor VR and AR. Vertebrae helps sell in brand campaigns, distributes creative and manages billing and reporting — providing a percentage of revenue to VR developers/publishers.

Vertebrae is also currently working with the IAB to define standards for the new advertising formats through which the entire VR/AR advertising industry takes shape. For more information, visit www.vertebrae.io.