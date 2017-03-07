Now that Visual Studio 2017 is officially generally available, companies are making sure they add to support to their existing solutions.

JNBridge announced the release of JNBridgePro 8.1 to ensure compatibility with VS2017. JNBridge Pro connects any Java and .NET framework-based components so they work together, and delivers full access to .NET classes from Java as if they were Java classes, and vice versa.

“Fifteen years ago, concurrent with Microsoft’s introduction of .NET, JNBridgePro emerged as an industry-leading solution to bridge Java and .NET, and cost-effectively ensure interoperability between the two frameworks,” said Wayne Citrin, CTO of JNBridge. “Now, with support for Visual Studio 2017, JNBridgePro 8.1 continues to make cross-platform communication simple and cost-effective.”

Parasoft announced the release of Parasoft Virtualize/SOAtest Professional Desktop for Visual Studio 2017 Enterprise subscribers. The new solution allows developers and testers to perform both API testing and virtualization across a range of industry-standard protocols and message formats.

“We are excited to bring API testing and service virtualization to Microsoft Visual Studio Enterprise subscribers,” stated Mark Lambert, vice president of products at Parasoft. “Today’s highly connected applications require extensive API, performance, and security testing on a variety of environments. Virtualize/SOAtest Desktop will allow developers to rapidly validate functional and nonfunctional requirements quickly and precisely.”

Devart annonced support for VS 2017 across its ADO.NET providers, ORM products and developer tools. Products include dotConnect, Entity Developer, Review Assistant, Code Compare, LINQ Insight, LinqConnect, dbForge Fusion for MySQL, and dbForge SQL Complete.

“Devart has a long and successful history of developing products for Visual Studio and .NET Framework,” said Alex Hyrniy, product manager at Devart. “We always strive to deliver support of the latest Microsoft tools and technologies in our products to our customers, allowing them to migrate to new versions of Microsoft products and continue to enjoy the development conveniences and productivity features, provided by our development tools and components.”

GrapeCity announced its UI control toolkits and developer solutions will now integrate with the application development and testing process in VS 2017. GrapeCity aims to extend the capabilities of Visual Studio 2017 with more options for building interaction applications across all platforms.

“GrapeCity Developer Solutions are engineered to enhance the experience for Microsoft’s application platforms,” said Jody Handley, product marketing manager at GrapeCity. “Integration with Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 will allow developers building future-proof web, desktop, and mobile business application to leverage and take advantage of the new capabilities within the IDE.”

Black Duck announced it is integrating its Hub solution with Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services and Team Foundation Server (TFS) in order to automatically detect open-source software in TS and TFS builds, as well as to identify security bugs, compliance issues, and operational risks.

“Microsoft recognizes the importance of open source in application development and the many economic and productivity reasons for its rapidly expanding use,” said Lou Shipley, CEO of Black Duck. “We’re pleased that Microsoft also sees the value in bringing Black Duck’s open-source license and security compliance capabilities to the Microsoft Visual Studio Continuous Integration platform.”

WhiteSource announced the launch of a new open-source-management tool that’s integrated with the Microsoft Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) and TFS platforms.

The tool is called WhiteSource Bolt, and it’s fully immersed within the VSTS and TFS products. This lets users detect vulnerable open-source components, get up-to-date open-source inventory, and review security vulnerability reports inside the Microsoft Visual Studio environment.

“For any team using open-source components, the key question is ‘What vulnerabilities are we reusing in our project and how quickly can we remediate them?’ ” said Sam Guckenheimer, Product Owner for VSTS at Microsoft. “WhiteSource Bolt can answer these concerns directly in the CI pipeline and provide immediate feedback with every build. Bolt is a major step in enabling smooth Rugged DevOps inside VSTS and TFS.”