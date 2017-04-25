Just two years after launching its first HTML5 course on W3Cx, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) announced today that it has exceeded its enrollment goals with nearly 400,000 students from every country participating in its HTML5 and CSS MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses). W3Cx is the result of a successful partnership with edX, the world’s leading nonprofit online learning platform, founded by Harvard University and MIT.

“The success of the W3Cx training programs underscores W3C’s commitment to creating high quality courses that specifically help Web developers to acquire or increase their skills,” said Dr. Jeff Jaffe, W3C CEO. “The impact that these W3Cx educational courses have had upon so many people’s lives around the globe, and the doors they open for new and better jobs, is extremely satisfying to see.”

W3Cx Offers New JavaScript Introduction Course

To mark its second anniversary milestone, W3Cx is expanding its program offerings with its first introductory level course in JavaScript, for which registration is now open. This five-week long course, created in collaboration with University Côte d’Azur, will start on 30 May 2017, and will be run by acclaimed Professor Michel Buffa who was nominated as one of the edX Prize best teachers in 2016.

W3Cx Launches a “Front-End Web Developer” Professional Certificate

With the increasing demand for Web development training and careers, W3C is also launching a “Front-End Web Developer” Professional Certificate on edX.org which consists of a suite of five W3Cx courses on the three foundational languages that power the Web: HTML5, CSS and JavaScript. Professional Certificate programs on edX are a series of in-demand courses designed to build or advance critical skills for a specific career.

“Designed by industry leaders and authoritative organizations such as W3C, Professional Certificates help learners to develop the critical skills and actionable knowledge needed for today’s top jobs, and to develop the proficiency and expertise that employers are looking for,” said Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX and MIT professor. “The W3Cx Professional Certificate program provides a flexible and affordable way for learners all over the world to launch or advance a career in the in-demand field of web development. At edX, we believe that the W3Cx certificates will allow anyone to advance their Front-End Web development skill-sets and careers.”

The W3Cx JavaScript Introduction course is one of the five courses needed for the “Front-End Web Developer” Professional Certificate program, and is open for enrollment today. Registration is also open for the other required courses: HTML5&CSS Fundamentals, CSS Basics, HTML5 Coding Essentials and Best Practices and HTML5 Apps and Games: Advanced Techniques.

The new W3C training offerings are detailed in the W3Cx Web site where learners’ stories are notably featured.

“W3Cx students tell us that whether they are just starting their professional life, or embarking on a new chapter, their career prospects are excellent as a result of taking W3C’s courses,” said Marie-Claire Forgue, Head of Training at W3C. “W3Cx courses in HTML5 have consistently received the highest possible five-star ratings from students. W3C’s quality standards for content and teaching are factors that students consistently cite in their positive reviews.”