The Apache Software Foundation has announced Apache Mnemonic is graduating from the Apache Incubator to become a Top-Level Project. This signifies the project’s progress and success.

Apache Mnemonic is an open-source object platform for processing and analysis of linked objects, according to the foundation. It is designed to address Big Data performance issues such as serialization, caching, computing bottlenecks, and non-volatile memory storage media.

“The Mnemonic community continues to explore new ways to significantly improve the performance of real-time Big Data processing/analytics,” said Gang “Gary” Wang, vice president of Apache Mnemonic. “We worked hard to develop both our code and community the Apache Way, and are honored to graduate as an Apache Top-Level Project.”

The Java-based project includes a unified platform enabling framework, a durable object model and computing model, an extensible focal point for optimization, and integration with Big Data projects like Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark. The project has been used in industries like eCommerce, financial services and semiconductors.

“Apache Mnemonic fills the void of the ability to directly persist on-heap objects, making it beneficial for use in production to accelerate Big Data processing applications at several large organizations,” said Henry Saputra, ASF member and Apache Mnemonic incubating mentor. “I am pleased how the community has grown and quickly embraced the Apache Way of software development and making progressive releases. It has been a great experience to be part of this project.”

With the project, objects can be directly accessed or accessed through other computing languages such as C and C/++. According to the team’s website, it is currently working on pure Java memory service, durable object vectorization and durable query service features.

“Apache Mnemonic provides a unified interface for memory management,” said Yanhui Zhao, Apache Mnemonic committer. “It is playing a significant role in reshaping the memory management in current computer architecture along with the developments of large capacity NVMs, making a smooth transition from present mechanical-based storage to flash-based storage with the minimum cost.”