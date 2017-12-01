Google is updating its Android-based embedded operating system with new features and bug fixes. The company released Android Things Developer Preview 6.

“Android Things is Google’s platform that enables Android Developers to create Internet of Things (IoT) devices with support for powerful applications such as video and audio processing and on-board machine learning with TensorFlow,” Wayne Piekarski, developer advocate for IoT, wrote in a post.

Android Things Developer Preview 6 is based off the recently announced Android 8.1 developer preview and includes API level 27. It includes a new IoT launcher to provide visibility into the state of devices and change settings, a new command-line flashing tool for flashing device images as well as a peripheral command-line tool to access the Peripheral API, and Android Things Console updates.

Other features include: disabling OpenGL rendering by default, GPIO pin naming, settings and device update APIs.

The release also resolves issues for graphic acceleration, preview, A2DP audio source, and RPi3. Known issues include system power management is disabled, Google Play Services, and input events from user drivers.

The full release notes are available here.