Microsoft has agreed to acquire file storage provider, Avere Systems. Avere Systems offers NFS and SMB file-based storage for Linux and Windows clients, whether they are running in cloud, hybrid, or on-premise environments.

According to the company, Avere provides low-latency data access to data center storage resources. It allows customers to share computer and storage resources across multiple data centers and use private and public cloud infrastructures.

“When we started Avere Systems in 2008, our founding ideology was to use fast, flash-based storage in the most efficient, effective manner possible in the datacenter. Along the way, our team of file systems experts created a technology that not only optimized critical on-premises storage resources but also enabled enterprises to move mission-critical, high performance application workloads to the cloud,” Ronald Bianchini Jr., president and CEO of Avere Systems, wrote in a post.

Microsoft and Avere both focus on large enterprise customers and applications, which makes them a great fit, according to Microsoft. Avere has worked with companies such as Sony Pictures, Illumination Mac Guff, Moving Picture Company, the Library of Congress, John Hopkins University, and Teradyne.

“By bringing together Avere’s storage expertise with the power of Microsoft’s cloud, customers will benefit from industry-leading innovations that enable the largest, most complex high-performance workloads to run in Microsoft Azure,” Jason Zander, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure, wrote in a post. “We are excited to welcome Avere to Microsoft, and look forward to the impact their technology and the team will have on Azure and the customer experience.”