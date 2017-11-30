Alfresco Software, a leading enterprise open source provider of process automation, content management and information governance software, today announced open registration for Alfresco DevCon 2018, an international developer conference entirely dedicated to Alfresco technology that will take place in Lisbon, January 17-18, 2018, at the Museu Fundação Oriente. DevCon 2018 will bring together the entire Alfresco community, including customers, partners and developers, driving collaboration and increasing technical know-how between Alfresco Software and its global stakeholders – as well as offering attendees several special sessions on Alfresco’s soon-to-be released Application Development Framework (ADF) 2.0. This is a once-a-year opportunity to learn from the experts, meet with peers, and grow understanding of all that the Alfresco Digital Business Platform has to offer – under one roof, with no registration fee.

Conference Highlights

Technical demonstrations, best practice discussions and in-depth talks about open source software tools and technologies will be central to Alfresco DevCon 2018. It will provide attendees with practical knowledge, use cases and real-world techniques that can be applied immediately to their Alfresco deployments. Event highlights include:

60+ Sessions – Focused on technical demonstrations, best practices and in-depth discussions from multiple experts, including John Newton, CTO and founder of Alfresco, and Thomas DeMeo, Alfresco’s vice president of product management.

– Focused on technical demonstrations, best practices and in-depth discussions from multiple experts, including John Newton, CTO and founder of Alfresco, and Thomas DeMeo, Alfresco’s vice president of product management. Training Opportunities – Day Zero of DevCon brings three training opportunities; new Alfresco developers can attend a free full-day introductory session, while experienced users may take half-day preparation courses for the Alfresco Process Services and Alfresco Content Services certified engineer tests.

– Day Zero of DevCon brings three training opportunities; new Alfresco developers can attend a free full-day introductory session, while experienced users may take half-day preparation courses for the Alfresco Process Services and Alfresco Content Services certified engineer tests. Hack-a-Thon – Also taking place during the pre-conference day, members of the community and company will participate in various “Hack-a-Thon” projects. The results will be featured in a demonstration on the last day of the conference. This builds upon the success of the September 22 session which featured 26 projects and resulted in over 60 participants contributing to the success of the event.

“We couldn’t be more excited or proud to host the complementary DevCon 2018 in Lisbon,” said Alfresco Vice President of Product Management Thomas DeMeo. “We look forward to deep technical conversations, seeing all the exciting solutions from our developer community, providing a glimpse of the future direction, and gathering feedback on how Alfresco can add value to their organizations.”

Registration for the two-day event is open now. In addition, an optional pre-conference day will be offered on January 16. The pre-conference day will offer attendees the ability to participate in the Alfresco Hack-a-Thon, an introductory course, or a certification preparation course, led by Alfresco University partners Averi and ECM Core, using the latest curriculum and teaching tools.

More About Application Development Framework 2.0 (ADF 2.0)

Available in early December, ADF 2.0 will further accelerate the ability of developers to rapidly deliver modern user experiences for process and content-centric applications. With an expanding set of underlying APIs, as well as significant additions to the existing user experience component library, the new release will enable developers to customize applications within minutes, not the usual hours, days or weeks.

“Because ADF continues to push performance boundaries and set the standard for an extraordinary end-user experience, Alfresco customers such as Royal Bank of Canada are embracing it and already have ADF applications in production,” observed Alfresco ‘s DeMeo. “At the same time, we are seeing our partners lean in and make use of ADF in crafting their own solutions.”

Alfresco has delivered on a monthly release cadence of ADF, with a new beta released every week to GitHub. Developers interested in learning more about ADF can take training courses through Alfresco University or review online content athttps://community.alfresco.com/.